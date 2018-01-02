True Pundit

With new year, California’s recreational pot laws take effect

The new year in California brings broad legalization of recreational marijuana – a much-anticipated move two decades after the state was the first to allow the use of the drug for medicinal purposes.

California joins states such as Colorado — as well as Washington, D.C. — where pot is permitted for recreational purposes even as the federal government continues to regard the drug as a controlled dangerous substance, like LSD and heroin.

Legalized marijuana is expected to become a $3.7 billion business in California in 2018 and grow to $5.1 billion in 2019 — comparable to the revenue generated by beer sales, Business Insider reported.

The boost to California’s economy could generate more than $1 billion in tax revenue for the state each year, the Hill reported. – READ MORE

