New WH Press Sec Brushes Off Injury from North Korea ‘Scuffle’: ‘Honored to Witness’ POTUS Making History

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham replaced Sarah Huckabee Sanders following her exit from the administration on Friday and found herself getting roughed up in North Korea over the weekend — but doesn’t seem to be letting it get to her.

As President Donald Trump made history by crossing into North Korea to become the first sitting president to walk through the DMZ (demilitarized zone) and set foot on the hermit nation, a “scuffle” broke out between North Korean security and media members. Caught in the middle, Grisham was reportedly bruised.

To add to madcap day at DMZ, the North Korean security was a little overzealous, at times trying to block US reporters’ view.



New WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham threw herself into it to make sure the US TV camera got into House of Freedom, and it came to body blows. pic.twitter.com/LYWhbJFkF5 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 30, 2019

However, she doesn’t seem to be letting it get her down and instead took to Twitter following the historic event to express how “honored” she was to have watched the moment.

"Unbelievable to watch our work so hard on behalf of this country over the past few days (and always!) History was made today – honored to witness it," she tweeted along with a photo of the president shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.