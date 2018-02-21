New website tracks Musk’s Tesla Roadster and Starman as they fly through space

After weather forced SpaceX to delay the launch multiple times, Elon Musk’s aerospace company launched its massive Falcon Heavy rocket into space on February 6th. It was an incredible feat, and the world watched along as SpaceX streamed the event live from the ground in Cape Canaveral. Many thought the gigantic rocket would be doomed on this first attempt, and even Musk appeared to be shocked that the launch went off without a hitch — in fact, Musk’s exact words were, “Holy flying f–k, that thing took off!”

Pictured in the photo at the top of this post, Starman and his electric-car-turned-spacecraft were equipped with cameras that live-streamed the car’s journey as it floated through space. Unfortunately, the Roadster’s transmission didn’t last quite as long as expected. The batteries were expected to broadcast for at least 12 hours, but they ended up dying after only 4 hours of transmission. Sadly, that left space enthusiasts in the dark, wondering how Starman was doing as he piloted his convertible through the cosmos.

Sadly, the Roadster’s onboard cameras will never begin transmitting again. But the good news is that there is now a special website created by developer Ben Pearson that is tracking Starman’s journey through space in real time.

Called simply “Where is Starman?” the site updates constantly, allowing visitors to learn exactly where Musk’s Tesla Roadster is at any given time. Updates are offered in text form, with distances from the Earth, Mars and the Sun offered in miles, kilometers, and astronomical units (AU). The site even informs visitors how far the Roadster is beyond its factory 36,000 mile warranty. – READ MORE

