New Update In Criminal Referrals Made Against Those Who Made Questionable Claims Against Kavanaugh

Nine Republican Senators sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday seeking information on the statuses of four criminal referrals the Senate Judiciary Committee sent to the Department of Justice last year regarding suspicious allegations that were made against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The letter was sent by Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Lee (R-UT), Ted Cruz (R-TX), John Cornyn (R-TX), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Thom Tillis (R-NC), John Kennedy (R-LA) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN).

“In the process of evaluating claims against the then-nominee, committee investigators collected 25 written statements and spoke with 45 individuals. Those investigations culminated in the nominee’s confirmation and the release of a 414-page committee report concluding that there was no credible evidence to support any of the allegations,” former Judiciary Committee Chairman Grassley said in a statement. “Last year, then-Chairman Grassley referred to the Department of Justice four individuals for investigation for potential criminal conduct including the submission of materially false statements to the committee, obstruction of Congress and conspiracy to submit false statements or obstruct Congress.” – READ MORE

