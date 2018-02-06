New unmanned ‘Sea Hunter’ ship could revolutionize US Navy operations

A revolutionary prototype vessel that could traverse thousands of miles of open sea without a single crew member on board has been handed over to U.S. Navy researchers.

The 132-foot demonstration ship, christened Sea Hunter, has been transferred from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to the Office of Naval Research (ONR).

Sea Hunter, the first of a new class of unmanned vessel that could remain at sea for months at a time, is the result of DARPA’s Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Continuous Trail Unmanned Vessel (ACTUV) program. Eventually, the new class of ship will be deployed by the U.S. Navy as the Medium Displacement Unmanned Surface Vessel (MDUSV).

“As ACTUV transfers from DARPA to ONR, ONR is looking forward to continuing and capitalizing on the science and technology work. In particular, we are already working on autonomous control, a challenging area that is key to maturing MDUSV and delivering it to the fleet,” explained Robert Brizzolara, ONR program officer for MDUSV, in a statement. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Shocking footage released by the Pentagon shows a Russian fighter jet buzzing past a U.S. Navy spy plane flying through international airspace.

The footage shows a Russian Su-27 jet flying within five feet of the EP-3 Aries aircraft as the planes were flying in international airspace over the Black Sea.

Footage of the incident has already attracted more than 1.5 million views on YouTube:

“This interaction was determined to be unsafe due to the Su-27’s closing to within five feet and crossing directly through the EP-3’s flight path, causing the EP-3 to fly through the Su-27’s jet wash,” the Navy’s 6th Fleet said in a statement. – READ MORE