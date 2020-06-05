New Undercover Video Blows Lid Off Antifa Domestic Terrorists

ames O’Keefe is the greatest journalist of our time. Coming right in the nick of time to show America what antifa is really like, O’Keefe revealed on Thursday that he’s had an undercover reporter within the ranks of the most secretive domestic terror group in America. Rose City Antifa in Portland is about to get wrecked.

The first video dropped, in a series that will be released in O’Keefe’s usual slow-drip style, shows antifa organizers admitting that they go to events to cause damage and violence to Trump supporters. “It’s not boxing, it’s not kickboxing, it’s like destroying your enemy.”

In #ExposeAntifa, it is revealed that Caroline Victorin (née Gauld) is one of the founders of Rose City Antifa, the oldest known antifa organization in the US. With her Swedish husband, Johan Victorin,—who is also antifa—they helped import European antifa extremism model into US. pic.twitter.com/EPpMniKe23 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2020

This would explain why we see images of antifa stomping and kicking the heads of people they’ve already knocked out. It’s never a fair fight and they never get held to account. – READ MORE

