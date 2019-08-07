New survey says young Americans trust professors more than they trust military, police, or church leaders

A new survey from the Pew Research Center reports that younger Americans trust their college professors more than they trust the military, police, and church leaders. Older Americans, however, have more trust in public servants than they do in college educators.

The survey, which was published Tuesday, was part of a study called “Trust and Distrust in America.” The Pew Center conducted the study in 2018 on a sample group of 10,618 Americans from four different age groups — 18-29, 30-49, 50-64, and 65-plus.

According to the findings, 74 percent of those in the 18-29 age bracket trusted college professors, while just 69 percent trusted the U.S. military, 67 percent trusted police officers, and 50 percent trusted religious leaders, respectively.

The Pew Center also reported that “Americans under 30 are substantially less likely than their elders to express a great deal or fair amount of confidence in the armed forces.” – READ MORE