New Study Shows Potentially Dangerous Effects of Abortion Drugs

A new study found a number of potentially harmful side effects linked to chemically induced abortions, the most common non-surgical method used in the United States.

A team of behavioral neuroscientists at the Franciscan University of Steubenville released the findings of a three-year study that found biological, physiological, and behavioral changes among rats who received mifepristone and misoprostol. The study found decreases in the appetite, exploratory movement, and self-care of lab rats which ingested the abortion drugs. The neuroscientists also found a decrease in vaginal impedance, which may reflect a reduced ability to conceive, similar to that seen with the aging process. The study is published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, a multidisciplinary, international journal led by Idan Segev of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Dr. Stephen Sammut, a professor of psychology at Franciscan University and leader of the study, told the Washington Free Beacon that while most people assume patterns of depression in abortion patients are a result of societial pressure, his study could provide a physiological link. However, he noted that further research and analysis is needed.

“The findings of this study are an important step forward in shedding some light into what happens following a chemically induced abortion and also raise more questions,” he said. “For example, we need to understand better what is going on in the brain as a result of the pregnancy termination that could have led to the negative behaviors we observed.” – READ MORE