New Study: No Systemic Evidence Of Racism When Police Use Deadly Force

A new study of officer-involved fatal shootings in 2015–2016 found there was no systemic evidence of racial disparity in police use of deadly force.

The study, offered by two Michigan State University psychology professors and an Arizona State University professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, William Terrill, who has written extensively on police behavior, stated, “When adjusting for crime, we find no systematic evidence of anti-Black disparities in fatal shootings, fatal shootings of unarmed citizens, or fatal shootings involving misidentification of harmless objects.”

The study benchmarked two years of fatal shooting data on 16 crime rate estimates. The abstract for the study states, “Multiverse analyses showed only one significant anti-Black disparity of 144 possible tests. Exposure to police given crime rate differences likely accounts for the higher per capita rate of fatal police shootings for Blacks, at least when analyzing all shootings.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1