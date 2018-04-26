New Study: Global Warming Is ‘Not As Bad As We Thought’

Another study has “substantially lower[ed]” the U.N.’s forecasts of potential temperature increases, the authors of the study concluding that climate change is “not as bad as we thought.” The findings follow another study published in January that “all but rules out” both “very high climate sensitivities” as well as the lower end predictions of the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The new study, conducted by climatologist Judith Curry and mathematician Nick Lewis and published in the American Meteorological Society’s “Journal of Climate” on April 23, downgrades the predicted global temperature increases by 30-45% compared to the forecasts of the IPCC.

“Our results imply that, for any future emissions scenario, future warming is likely to be substantially lower than the central computer model-simulated level projected by the IPCC, and highly unlikely to exceed that level,” said Lewis. The study predicts temperature increases of 1.66C and 1.33C compared to the IPCC models’ more dramatic predictions of 3.1C and 1.9C, respectively, a reduction ranging from 45-30%. – READ MORE

