New Strzok-Page Texts Reveal Other Intel Agencies In Plot to Sabotage Trump; ‘Sister’ Agencies ‘Leaking Like Mad’ in lead up to Trump-Russia probe

New text messages between ex-FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page reveal others were “leaking like mad” in the run-up to the Trump-Russia collusion probe, according to new communications between the former lovers obtained exclusively by Fox News.

A lengthy exchange dated Dec. 15, 2016 appears to reveal a potential leak operation for “political” purposes.

“Oh, remind me to tell you tomorrow about the times doing a story about the rnc hacks,” Page texted Strzok.

“And more than they already did? I told you Quinn told me they pulling out all the stops on some story…” Strzok replied.

A source told Fox News “Quinn” could be referring to Richard Quinn, who served as the chief of the Media and Investigative Publicity Section in the Office of Public Affairs. Quinn could not be reached for comment.

Strzok again replied: “Think our sisters have begun leaking like mad. Scorned and worried, and political, they’re kicking into overdrive.”

Retired FBI special agent and former FBI national spokesman John Iannarelli told Fox News it could be a reference to another government agency.

“Sisters is an odd phrase to use,” Iannarelli told Fox News Wednesday. “It could be any intelligence agency or any other federal law enforcement agency. The FBI works with all of them because, post 9/11, it’s all about cooperation and sharing.” READ MORE:

