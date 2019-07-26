New ‘Squad’ talking point: Boycotting Israel like boycotting Nazi Germany

The tight-knit “Squad” of freshman progressive lawmakers has started to adopt a curious new talking point — defending Israel boycotts by likening them to boycotts against Nazi Germany.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was the latest to make this comparison, speaking on the House floor Tuesday in opposition to a bipartisan resolution against the movement known as BDS — which calls for boycotts, divestment, and sanctions against Israel.

“The right to boycott is deeply rooted in the fabric of our country,” said Tlaib, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants, before noting, “Americans boycotted Nazi Germany in response to dehumanization, imprisonment, and genocide of Jewish people.” She also made reference to boycotts against apartheid South Africa.

The anti-BDS bill passed by a vote of 398-17.

Days earlier, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., introduced a resolution of her own that subtly supported BDS without specifically mentioning Israel. That resolution also utilized the Nazi Germany comparison.