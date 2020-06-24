New Series Shows Blacks Enslaving Whites: ‘You Raped Our Daughters, What if We Rape Yours?’ (VIDEO)

A new series called “Cracka” envisions an America in which white people were enslaved by black people.

Director Dale Resteghini released the trailer for the series on Friday, saying it would be available for purchase on Amazon and elsewhere later in 2020. The trailer shows a white man with Nazi tattoos being transported to an alternate universe in which he is made a slave by black people.

The title cards read: “You took our breath away, what if we took yours? You raped our daughters, what if we raped yours? You stole our freedom, now we steal yours.” – READ MORE

