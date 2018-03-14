The New Secretary Of State Is Pro-Life

Upset over the departure of Rex Tillerson from his position as President Trump’s Secretary of State? Well, don’t be. The ExxonMobil CEO who oversaw donations to abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood will be replaced by the pro-life CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

According to LifeNews, pro-lifers should rejoice over Pompeo being chosen to replace Tillerson. As a former congressman from Kansas, Pompeo has a “long record of supporting pro-life legislation and speaking out in favor of life.”

Major pro-life advocates have celebrated the decision. Austin Ruse of the Center for Family and Human Rights said that Pompeo will help to reverse the Democrats’ radical policy of abortion for all internationally.

“This will be considered good news by pro-life and pro-family advocates since Pompeo has a lengthy record in support of a right to life,” said Ruse. “The reason this is important to pro-lifers is that the under the Democrats the U.S. became a font of radical social policy around the world and at the UN. The expectation is that Pompeo understands this and will put a stop to it.” – READ MORE

