New Russia Transcripts Appear To Show Schiff, Obama Officials Knew Trump Was Not Colluding With Russia

Newly released transcripts from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) closed door Russia investigation hearings show that former Obama officials and Schiff appeared to know that there was little to no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials during the 2016 election.

Here is what former Obama officials testified to when asked during Schiff’s hearings if they had or had seen evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia:

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper: “I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power: “I am not in possession of anything – I am not in possession and didn’t read or absorb information that came from out of the intelligence community.”

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice: “I don’t recall any intelligence or evidence to that effect.”

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch: “I can’t say that it existed or not.”

Former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes: “I saw indications of potential coordination, but I did not see, you know, the specific evidence of the actions of the Trump campaign.”

Despite the testimonies contained in the 53 transcripts, Schiff repeatedly promoted the now-debunked claim that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia during the 2016 election and went as far as to say that he had “direct evidence” that it happened. – READ MORE

