New Report Reveals How Deep State Worked Against Trump’s Attempts To End America’s Wars

Donald Trump wanted to end America’s various wars abroad and how his generals thought the timeline was too ambitious.

A new report from Axios on Sunday revealed how eagerly it appeared then-President Donald Trump wanted to end America’s various wars abroad, and how unelected bureaucrats throughout the government worked to thwart that effort.

To say the least.

On November 9, 2020, Axios reported that, “John McEntee, one of Donald Trump’s most-favored aides, handed retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor a piece of paper with a few notes scribbled on it.”

On that piece of paper were orders that would have changed the course of American history.

“He explained: ‘This is what the president wants you to do,’” according to Axios.

The note reportedly read as follows.

1. Get us out of Afghanistan. 2. Get us out of Iraq and Syria. 3. Complete the withdrawal from Germany. 4. Get us out of Africa.

Trump went further, sending a memo to Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller:

“All U.S. military forces were to be withdrawn from Somalia by Dec. 31, 2020. All U.S. forces were to be withdrawn from Afghanistan by Jan. 15, 2021.”

It is understandable that some of the generals, even those favored by Trump and who might have agreed with him on withdrawal, thought this might have been a lot to accomplish in a relatively limited time.

Axios reports that many of them were “appalled” by Trump’s process.

But all of them should have been truthful with their Commander-in-Chief.

According to Axios, some were not. And the subterfuge began much earlier.

“Many would rally to push back — sometimes openly and in coordination, at other times so discreetly that top Trump administration officials had to turn to classified intercepts from the National Security Agency for clues.”

The Axios report is rife with anecdotes about how unelected bureaucrats in the national security apparatus thwarted even basic attempts by the Trump administration to gather information.- READ MORE

