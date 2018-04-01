New report puts Andrew McCabe at direct odds with James Comey — and proves someone is lying

A public claim from former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is at direct odds with a statement former FBI Director James Comey gave internal Department of Justice investigators, according to a new CNN report.

One of the two men appears to be lying and it could have serious implications on their futures.

According to the report, Comey told investigators with DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz that he was never informed of the leak McCabe authorized, putting him at direct odds with his former deputy.

McCabe was fired earlier this month upon recommendation from the FBI’s Office of Personal Responsibility after it was discovered he allegedly leaked information to the Wall Street Journal about an ongoing investigation in Oct. 2016 and then lied about it to Horowitz’s team.

After he was fired, McCabe said he was authorized to make the leak given his position as deputy FBI director and claimed Comey knew about the leak, though McCabe’s statement did not clarify whether Comey simply knew about the leak or if he authorized it. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1