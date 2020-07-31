New Polls Show Trump Gaining Ground On Biden In Battleground States

New polls, at least one of which leans solidly leftward, show President Donald Trump gaining ground on presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in nearly all “battleground” states and seems to indicate Trump is gaining ground in places like Minnesota, where civil unrest has been the worst.

Change Research, which operates as polling apparatus largely for Democratic candidates and organizations, is out with a new poll Wednesday showing Trump making big gains on Biden in “toss-up” states across the board, from Arizona to Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Florida — states Biden led by a considerable margin just two weeks ago.

The latest Change Research poll shows Trump comfortably within the margin of error in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania, and quickly narrowing the gap in Michigan and Wisconsin, where he’s behind by just 4 and 5 points, respectively.

The new poll, which likely leans favorably toward Biden, tracks along with other individual state-based polls, particularly one out of Minnesota, which, as Hot Air points out, has been moving in Trump’s direction since late May, just after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers and the subsequent protests and unrest. – READ MORE

