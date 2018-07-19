New Polls Have Some Painful Numbers For Hillary

Rasmussen’s recent surveys of Likely U.S. Voters could almost be accused of going out of their way to give Hillary Clinton a bunch of unwelcome numbers. Not only do Likely Democratic Voters overwhelmingly want a “fresh face” to run for president in 2020, a plurality now believe that the once-popular Clinton did more harm than good to the party. And despite all the bad press directed at Donald Trump, among all likely voters, a plurality do not believe that the country would be better off if Hillary had won.

After learning that nearly three-quarters (73%) of likely Democratic voters don’t want anyone who already ran for president to run in 2020, Rasmussen asked specifically about Hillary’s impact on the Democratic Party. The numbers weren’t good.

While Clinton was widely popular among Democrats back in 2015, that popularity has plummeted. Now a plurality of Democrats believe Hillary has been bad for the party overall: “33% think she’s been good for their party, but 39% believe she’s been bad for it instead,” Rasmussen reports.

And the numbers are far worse among Republicans and Independents: “Seventy-two percent (72%) of Republicans and, more worrisome for Democrats, 63% of voters not affiliated with either major party feel Clinton has been bad for the party.” – READ MORE

Senator Rand Paul continued to call-out the media’s blatant double-standard surrounding allegations of Russian-collusion this week, saying the “only person” we actually know “colluded with Russia” was former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Paul was speaking with Fox News when he blasted the left’s full-fledged obsession with Vladimir Putin Tuesday, adding that Robert Mueller’s year-long investigation has so far yielded no evidence the Trump campaign worked with the Kremlin.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1