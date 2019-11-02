New poll shows very few Americans support Democrats’ impeachment push

As Democrats ramp up their efforts in the impeachment inquiry, a new poll shows that although most Americans believe the president did something wrong on a controversial Ukraine call, far fewer believe he should be impeached.

The poll was published on Tuesday by Suffolk University for USA Today.

Whether President Donald Trump asked for a “quid pro quo” during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the central impetus behind the impeachment inquiry by House Democrats. The president and his allies have denied any wrongdoing.

According to the poll, 59 percent of respondents said that what the president did on the phone call was wrong.

But of those, only 38 percent said it was an impeachable offense.

Another 21 percent said that the president’s actions were wrong, but not worth impeachment. – READ MORE