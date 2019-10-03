New poll shows support for President Trump growing despite impeachment campaign by Democrats

A new poll shows that the approval rating for President Donald Trump among Americans has actually grown despite the constant drumbeat of new accusations from Democrats seeking impeachment.

The poll from HarrisX and The Hill shows that the approval rating for the president is at 49 percent, the highest rating he’s received thus far this year.

This represents a 2 percentage point gain from a previous poll in September.

The poll was conducted a week after Democrats announced the commencement of a formal impeachment inquiry against the president based on allegations from a government whistleblower. – READ MORE