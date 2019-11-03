New poll shows a majority of Americans give Trump credit for the ISIS raid

A new poll shows that a majority of Americans give President Donald Trump credit for the ISIS raid in northern Syria that resulted in the death of terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

According to the ABC News/Washington Post poll, 54 percent of Americans polled said that the president deserved credit for the raid.

Of those, 22 percent say he deserves great credit, while 32 percent say he deserves some credit.

This rating, however, lags behind the percentage of Americans who credit former President Barack Obama for the raid that took the life of al-Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden. That stands at 76 percent. – READ MORE