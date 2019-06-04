New Poll Finds Voters Wanted Investigation Into Trump to Stop With Mueller, Are ‘Weary’ of Dem Probes

The Harvard Survey found that 68 percent of respondents believe that Democrats should accept the findings of Mueller’s report and move on from the Russia collusion narrative. Additionally, 65 percent agree with Attorney General William Barr‘s testimony that Trump did not obstruct justice.

According to the Harvard survey, a plurality of respondents — 43 percent — believe there should be no further actions against Trump. On the note of impeachment, 37 percent support removing Trump from office, including 60 percent of Democrats who responded to the survey.

While a majority of Democrats want to see Trump go, only 36 percent of independents are on board, signaling a problem for congressional Democrats pushing impeachment. In fact, 63 percent of respondents said the investigations are hurting the country, and 58 percent want to see the investigations stop completely so Congress can focus on other legislative responsibilities.

“The public is growing unusually weary of investigations into President Trump and any effort to mount significant new investigations carries a significant risk of blowback for the Democrats,” Mark Penn, the co-director of the survey, told The Hill. – READ MORE