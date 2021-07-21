New Poll: 80+% Of Voters Worried About Rising Cost Of Living, Inflation, Gas Prices In Biden Era

A recent poll shows amd overwhelming majority of voters are worried about the rising cost of living, inflation, and impending tax increases.

A recent poll could spell serious trouble for Biden and the Democrats, as an overwhelming majority of voters said they are worried about the rising cost of living, inflation, and possible tax increases.

The poll taken by the conservative group American Action Network showed that at least three-fourths of voters are worried about each of these major economic issues, as well as rapidly rising gas prices.

With a super-slim majority heading into 2022, Democrats could be feeling the pinch of, “It’s the economy, stupid,” much sooner than they think.

For their part, Republicans are already hoping to put the spotlight on rising inflation due to Biden’s economic policies.

The result of Washington liberals’ spending sprees:https://t.co/tA7q48UuYn — American Action Network (@AAN) July 19, 2021

The poll surveyed about 1,000 people in 51 battleground House districts.

Of those surveyed, 88% said they were worried about the rising cost of living. Another 86% said they were worried about inflation, and 79% were concerned about rising gas prices.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --