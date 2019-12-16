New policy could allow doctors to euthanize Alzheimer’s patients without their active consent

The government of the Canadian province of Québec is considering allowing doctors to euthanize people suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other disease where the patient is unable to provide their consent.

According to LifeSiteNews, a Canadian health minister, Danielle McCann, said at a press conference earlier this month that the recommendation to allow the practice of euthanizing patients without their consent came from an “expert panel” that spent 18 months studying the issue.

However, McCann says that Québec will launch its own non-partisan public consultation process before deciding whether to allow the practice.

"We have heard the the heartfelt appeal of Quebecers who are suffering and calling for a widening of the rules," McCann said, the Montreal Gazette reported. "Québec society is evolving on this sensitive issue and we have a moral duty to respond. all together."