New Photos Of Clinton With Alleged ‘Sex Slave,’ Epstein Madam On ‘Lolita Express’ Emerge

On Wednesday, The Sun (U.K.) released new photos of former President Bill Clinton in connection to now-deceased registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a “world exclusive.”

The photos purport to show Mr. Clinton with alleged Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell on board Epstein’s notorious private jet dubbed the “Lolita Express.”

Another image shows the former president with his arm around alleged “sex slave” Chauntae Davis, who is wearing a pilot hat she was allegedly ordered to wear to look professional, The Sun reported.

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton poses with Epstein’s ‘pimp’ Ghislaine Maxwell and a sex slave on board private jet the ‘Lolita Express’ https://t.co/dxIyqDy953 — The Sun US (@TheSunUS) January 8, 2020

“Other never-seen-before images show Clinton traveling on the infamous Boeing 727 jet while playing cards and chomping on a cigar,” The Sun reported.

“It’s clear that Epstein was using this private jet and his wealth to get close to rich and powerful people,” Chauntae told the outlet.

“Looking back at these images now it raises a lot of questions about why Bill Clinton was using the plane and what perhaps Jeffrey may have been trying to accomplish by having him around,” she said. – READ MORE