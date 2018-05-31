New Petition Calls For DNC Chair Tom Perez’s Resignation

A petition created on Change.org is calling for Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez to resign as Party Chair because Perez recently endorsed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic Party.

According to the petition: “If Democrats are to take back government from the tyrannical right-wing Republican Party, we need divisive and untrustworthy individuals like Tom Perez completely out of the picture.”

“He must resign now, and allow Keith Ellison, his Deputy DNC Chairman, to take over as head of the DNC.” – READ MORE

