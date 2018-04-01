New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu: Removing Confederate statues doesn’t change history

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Friday that he supported removing Confederate statues in his city because it gives prominence to a negative time.

“You can’t change history by taking a statue down. You’re just moving it to another place,” Mr. Landrieu, a Democrat, said on CNN.

“These particular monuments occupy prominent places and reflect only four years of New Orleans’ 300-year history, crowding out all of the other history,” he said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1