Politics
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu: Removing Confederate statues doesn’t change history
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Friday that he supported removing Confederate statues in his city because it gives prominence to a negative time.
“You can’t change history by taking a statue down. You’re just moving it to another place,” Mr. Landrieu, a Democrat, said on CNN.
“These particular monuments occupy prominent places and reflect only four years of New Orleans’ 300-year history, crowding out all of the other history,” he said. – READ MORE
The Washington Times