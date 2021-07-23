New Orleans Mayor Issues Indoor Mask Advisory, Cites COVID-19 Case Increases

New Orleans officials on Wednesday issued an advisory telling people they should wear mask indoors, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Everyone—vaccinated or unvaccinated—is being asked to wear a mask indoors when with people who are not members of their immediate family.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that instead of an indoor mask mandate, the indoor mask advisory is “putting more responsibility on residents in our community that have yet to be vaccinated.”

The announcement comes two months after the city lifted its mask mandate.

The Louisiana Department of Public health announced on Wednesday 3,225 confirmed cases and 2,163 probable cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

The state also reported 844 hospitalizations linked to the CCP virus—up by more than 600 since June 19.

New Orleans reported 185 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average of new cases reported now stands at 117, which is a ten-fold increase over the past two weeks, noted the mayor’s office. – READ MORE

