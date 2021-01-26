New Mexico Voted for Biden; Now Regrets Oil, Gas Suspension

The State of New Mexico voted for Joe Biden in November, sending its five electoral votes to the Democratic candidate. Yet today the state is alarmed by newly-inaugurated President Biden’s 60-day suspension of oil and gas leasing.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s call during the campaign to “transition from the oil industry” caused alarm in New Mexico, leading then-Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-NM) to distance herself from Biden’s position. She would go on to lose to Republican Yvette Herrell in the race to represent the state’s second congressional district. As Breitbart News noted at the time, New Mexico is “among the top ten energy-producing states in the U.S. It has 7% of U.S. oil reserves and is the third-largest oil-producing state, enjoying rapid growth in recent years.” Yet the state voted for Biden, regardless.

Today, many are expressing regret, as the Associated Press reported Jan. 22: