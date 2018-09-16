New Mexico solar observatory denies aliens involved in ‘security’ closure

A New Mexico solar observatory this week denied aliens were involved in a security-related closure that began last week and is still in place.

“I can tell you it definitely wasn’t aliens,” a spokeswoman for the National Solar Observatory, part of the Sunspot Solar Observatory consortium, told The Washington Post.

It is still unclear what led to the evacuation and closure of the facility, which is typically open to the public. The Post reported that only the director and an assistant have been allowed into the building and even the security guards have reportedly been kept in the dark.

"We don't know anything. We're just as curious as anyone else," one guard told the Post.

Something strange is happening at the Sunspot Solar Observatory in New Mexico, and there’s only one thing we know for certain: It’s not not an alien.

The solar observatory and a nearby post office have both been evacuated and closed until further notice “due to unforeseen circumstances.” But the reasons why the facility was vacated — and exactly when it was vacated — still remain a mystery to the public.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you; however, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Sunspot Solar Observatory, including the site, is temporarily closed, until further notice,” a cryptic message on the observatory’s website says. “Thank you for your understanding.”

The story gets even more mysterious. Otero County Sheriff Benny House told the Alamogordo Daily News that his department has no idea what’s going on and has been asked to remain on standby during the facility’s evacuation. He also said the FBI is involved.

“The FBI is refusing to tell us what’s going on,” House said. “We’ve got people up there that requested us to stand by while they evacuate it. Nobody would really elaborate on any of the circumstances as to why. The FBI were up there. What their purpose was, nobody will say.”

“But for the FBI to get involved that quick and be so secretive about it, there was a lot of stuff going on up there,” he said. “There was a Blackhawk helicopter, a bunch of people around antennas, and work crews on towers, but nobody would tell us anything.”

House said that officers went to the facility to evacuate it but were not given any specifics about why.