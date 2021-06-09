New Mexico rancher says property is ‘under siege,’ details how illegal immigration is poisoning livestock and driving cattle away from food

New Mexico rancher Russell Johnson, whose property runs for eight miles along the U.S.-Mexico border, told Fox News on Monday that President Joe Biden’s illegal immigration crisis has his property, as Fox put it, “under siege.”

The biggest problem he is currently experiencing, he told Fox News, is the treatment of his cattle.

According to Johnson, illegal aliens’ actions are poisoning and scaring off his cattle, driving them away from their food sources.

Johnson, whose family has ranched along the border for more than 100 years, indicated that he has long dealt with illegal immigrants traipsing across his land. But, he told Fox News, since Biden took office, he has seen a “dramatic increase in illegal foot traffic” that is hurting his ranching operation.

And this current surge is causing severe problems for his livestock.

“Every time that we’ve had a dramatic surge of foot traffic like this, you get the common problems that everybody sees along the border with trash being left behind, the backpacks, the clothing, all the stuff that’s in the backpacks gets scattered across the range land,” Johnson said. “And that’s horrible for cattle to encounter, especially if they attempt to consume it.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --