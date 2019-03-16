New Mexico Dems sink ‘extreme’ abortion bill; governor blasts defeat as ‘inexplicable’

Pro-choice advocates reeling over their unexpected defeat in the New Mexico legislature may have the uproar over late-term abortion bills in New York and Virginia to blame.

Eight New Mexico Democrats crossed party lines Thursday to sink a bill aimed at codifying the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, handing a win to the pro-life movement and a stinging defeat to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on one of her signature issues.

The New Mexico Senate voted 24-18 against H.B. 51, a month after the House approved the measure by a vote of 40-29. Six House Democrats voted against it.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, called the outcome “a stunning victory for pro-lifers,” and praised Democrats who “dealt one of the most significant blows of the year to the extreme abortion camp.”

“New Mexico’s bill was supposed to be a slam dunk. But after New York, nothing on abortion is a sure thing — not anymore,” said Mr. Perkins in a Friday post.

New Mexico Democrats had viewed 2018 as the year to expand abortion rights after a November election sweep that saw them pick up seats in the legislature and replace term-limited Republican Gov. Susana Martinez with the Democrat Grisham. – READ MORE