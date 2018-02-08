New Map Shows Salary for Every State Governor

A new map has highlighted the yearly compensation of every governor in the nation.

The map — created by cost information website How Much — compared the salaries of governors from different political parties, in addition to revealing that governors from neighboring states often have large discrepancies in pay.

How Much color-coded political affiliations to make it easier to compare salaries by party. States with Republican governors are red, while those with Democrat governors are blue.

On the map, the state of Alaska is green, because its governor, Bill Walker, is an independent. – READ MORE

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is reveling in the success of his administration’s economic agenda.

Speaking Tuesday morning on the Fox Business Network, Mulvaney touted the rapid pace of job growth in the United States — levels of which Democratic critics previously claimed were not attainable.

“Yes, in fact, it will give me a chance to do one of those rare things that politicians love to do which is tell everybody I told you so,” he said when asked by host Maria Bartiromo if the administration will discuss the current state of the economy.

Boosted by GOP tax cuts, the U.S. economy is expected to grow at a pace of 2.7 percent this year. The positive news comes after the economy grew at a robust 3 percent rate for a length of time last year, according to the Washington Post, surpassing the expectations of many on the Left. – READ MORE