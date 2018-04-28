New Low: Katie Couric Chats Up Sex Robots Who Want to ‘Make Love’ to Her ‘Hot Body’ (VIDEO)

What has happened to Katie Couric’s career? On Tuesday’s Nightline, she was reduced to “interviewing” sex robots who want to “make love” to her “sexy ass.” Though Couric occasionally questioned the moral cesspool that is the coming sex robot industry, the segment was mostly a promotional for it. While chatting with “Harmony,” she listens as the sex robot tells her: “I like books, computers, making new friends. I also love making love to you.”

“Harmony” continued: “I want to be your best friend and much more.” The former anchor of the CBS Evening News responded: “Maybe not the much more part. But the friends part? I’m cool with that.”

Later, Couric talked to a male sex robot, “Henry.” Couric sticks out her tongue and touches her body as he compliments the former co-host of the Today show: “I never thought I would find anyone like you. I mean, you really have everything I want in a person. You have charm, good looks, a hot body, and a perfect ass.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1