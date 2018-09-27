NEW KAVANAUGH ACCUSER HAS YEARS’ OLD TIES TO FIRST ACCUSER’S LAWYER

The most recent accuser, Julie Swetnick, came forward on Wednesday to claim that she had witnessed Kavanaugh participate in drugging women and gang-raping them. She also said she was a victim of these gang rapes, but failed to specifically identify Kavanaugh as her attacker.

Approximately a decade ago, however, she was involved in a dispute with New York Life Insurance Co., where she used to work, over a sexual harassment complaint, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The firm that represented her in that case was Katz, Marshall & Banks. One of the named partners of the firm is Debra Katz, the woman who is representing the first woman who accused Kavanaugh, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. – READ MORE

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.” – READ MORE