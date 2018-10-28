New Jersey Senate Race Now A Toss-Up

It’s official. Well, more official. The U.S. Senate race in New Jersey has now — just 11 days before the election — been moved into the “toss-up” category by the Cook Political Report, which maintains a well-regarded list of the likelihood of which party will win a particular race.

Polls have, in recent weeks, given incumbent Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) a larger advantage than they had just one month ago, when GOP challenger Bob Hugin appeared to be in striking distance. The current Real Clear Politics* polling average puts Menendez 7.7 percentage points ahead of Hugin.

But the Cook Report now believes Menendez is in trouble, writing that this “contest isn’t about anything else but Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his ethics problems.”

Hugin, as Cook points out, has outspent Menendez $27.7 million to $11.8 million. Hugin has funneled millions into his own election campaign, while the Democrat’s Senate super PAC, Senate Majority PAC, has had to spend $6.5 million on the race to prop up the incumbent. – READ MORE