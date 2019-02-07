New Jersey Residents to Be Hit with ‘Rain Tax’

New Jersey Residents Could Soon See Their Hard-earned Dollars Go Down The Drain If Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy Decides To Sign Recently Passed Legislation From New Jersey’s Legislature Allowing For A “rain Tax.”

The legislation, Senate Bill S-1073, which the New Jersey Assembly and Senate approved, would allow local governments to create water utilities that would give them the power to tax homeowners and business owners with large paved surfaces.

When it rains, the rainwater mixes with pollutants and seeps into municipal sewage systems. The money collected would replace or repair sewage pipes or create “green infrastructure,” such as rain gardens that would collect polluted water.

“With all the salt that we’ve had on roads recently, that’s all running into the sewer systems, so you can’t ignore the problems because they don’t go away,” New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney told CBS New York.

Republicans have blasted the bill, dubbing it a “rain tax” on residents who contribute a large portion of their salary to state and local taxes. – READ MORE