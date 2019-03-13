New Jersey police shoot, kill bull attacking owner after it pounced on patrol vehicle: report

Police in Sparta, New Jersey reportedly shot and killed an aggressive pet bull after officials said the animal attacked its owner and charged at a patrol vehicle.

Authorities were called to a street in Sparta, a city in Sussex County located roughly 45 miles northwest of New York City, around 3 p.m. on Friday regarding reports of a bull approaching vehicles, NJ.com reported, citing police.

The bull’s owner told police that she was headed to the area to “coax the bull back into its enclosure with food,” Lt. John Lamon told the news outlet.

READ MORE