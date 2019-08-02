New Jersey man claims he was attacked for wearing ‘MAGA’ hat, claims teens shouted ‘F— Trump!’

Police are investigating a New Jersey man’s claim that he was attacked Tuesday night by nearly two dozen people in New York because he was wearing a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” hat.

Jahangir Turan told reporters Thursday that he had just left work at around 6:30 p.m. when the alleged attack took place. He claims he was accosted by a group of “18-20” people on Canal Street who “chanted anti-Trump stuff” like “f— Trump” and “f— you” because of his MAGA hat.

Turan, a resident of Hoboken, told reporters he didn’t get a good look at the suspects but guessed that they were all around 18 years old.

MAN WEARING ‘MAGA’ HAT SAYS WOMAN BERATED HIM AT CALIFORNIA STARBUCKS FOR SUPPORTING TRUMP

He said one female flipped his hat while another male pushed him from behind, forcing his head into a scaffolding pole.

Jahangir Turan claims he was assualted Tuesday night for wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat that he had purchased earlier that day. (FOX5)

The details surrounding the attack remain unclear.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Fox News in an email Friday that police were investigating reports of an assault that took place on Canal Street Tuesday at around 6:50 p.m. – READ MORE