New Jersey Man Arrested For Carrying His Licensed Handgun and Legal Ammunition

New Jersey continues to be one of the worst states for gunowners.

The latest example involves an African-American security guard, Roosevelt Twyne, who had a handgun carry permit and legal ammunition yet still was arrested over the firearm. The Washington Free Beacon’s Stephen Gutowski reported that Twyne was arrested by Roselle Park Police last month after he was pulled over because his car windows were tinted too darkly. Police then found the handgun and ammunition and claimed he was illegally carrying a firearm and was in possession of “hollow point ammunition,” even though the ammo he had with him was not that.

“He was arrested for the hollow point ammunition,” Twyne’s attorney, Evan Nappen, told the Free Beacon. “Then they claimed he was transporting his handgun illegally. He had a permit to carry a handgun. The law … makes it clear that it’s illegal to transport unless you are licensed pursuant to chapter 58. And that is precisely what a handgun carry permit is.”

Nappen then told the Free Beacon that the ammunition Twyne was arrested for is the same as what his employer issues and is deemed legal by a New Jersey State Police website. That website says that the ammunition Twyne was carrying – polymer-tipped Hornady “Critical Duty” ammunition – is “not considered to be hollow point ammunition.” It is specifically listed as legal ammunition on the website. – READ MORE

