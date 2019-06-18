New Jersey man, 55, is latest case of tourist’s death in Dominican Republic

The State Department confirmed to Fox News the latest American tourist to die in the Dominican Republic — reportedly a New Jersey man whose body was found on his hotel room floor.

Joseph Allen, 55, of Avenel, New Jersey, was found dead last Thursday morning, WABCreported.

A State Department official told Fox News: “We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in June 2019 in the Dominican Republic. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we do not have additional information to provide.”

“They found him on the floor,” Allen’s sister Jamie Reed told the news outlet. “He had been there for a while. Rigor mortis had set in, and he was cold.”

Allen had complained about being hot at a pool and left to take a shower; he went to bed early and was found dead the next day, the report said. – read more