New Jersey Legislators Worry Newark Water Crisis Could Spread

New Jersey Democrat are sounding the alarm about his state’s current water crisis in Newark.

Fox 5 NY reported that Assemblyman Jamel Holley wrote a letter to NJ Gov. Phil Murphy regarding the situation in Newark.

“Newark, it’s suburbs, or the entire State of New Jersey cannot afford the public image that has befallen Flint, Michigan,” the letter said. “I am pleading and suggesting to you as the Governor of this great State that a State of Emergency be called.”

The Daily Wire previously reported that water contaminated with lead has been found in Newark due to corrosion seeping in from water pipes, some of which are more than 100 years old. Tests conducted two years ago found that more than 10% of home in Newark had double the amount of lead allowed by federal law to be considered safe. – READ MORE