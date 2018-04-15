New Jersey lawmakers vote to reinstate ObamaCare individual mandate

New Jersey lawmakers have sent a bill to the governor that would reinstate ObamaCare’s individual mandate after Congress repealed it late last year.

If signed by Gov. Phil Murphy (D), New Jersey would become the first state to issue a statewide health insurance requirement following Congress’s repeal of the rule that most people acquire health insurance or pay a fine, which doesn’t take effect until 2019.

The bill would require those without insurance pay a fine equal to 2.5 percent of their household income or $695 per adult and $347 per child, whichever is greater. – READ MORE

