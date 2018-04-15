New Jersey lawmakers pass automatic voter registration bill

New Jersey lawmakers on Thursday passed legislation expanding automatic voter registration in the state.

The “motor bill” passed the state Assembly, 50-23, and the state Senate, 24-13.

The legislation makes it so individuals will be automatically registered to vote unless they opt out of the process.

If signed by Gov. Phil Murphy (D), as it is expected to be, New Jersey would be home to one of the most widespread automatic voter registration programs in the U.S.

The legislation was originally designed so individuals could be automatically registered to vote when they went to Motor Vehicle Commission offices. – READ MORE

