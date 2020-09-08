New Jersey is taking down US flags from bridges installed after the 9/11 attacks, and residents are outraged

After nearly 20 years, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority has changed course and is taking down the U.S. flags installed on the overpasses in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, and local residents are outraged.

The government agency explained its decision in a statement on its Facebook page.

“The New Jersey Turnpike Authority appreciates and applauds patriotism. We try to express patriotism ourselves every day by maintaining dozens of American flags at properties in our right of way — office buildings, toll plazas, service areas, maintenance facilities, State Police buildings, warehouses,” the statement read.

“Those flags are treated with the utmost respect by Turnpike Authority personnel. They are flown on suitable staffs. They are illuminated at night. They are lowered to half-staff when the state is in mourning. They are removed, properly destroyed, and promptly replaced when they become faded or worn and are no longer suitable symbols of our national ideals,” it continued.

“The long-standing policy of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority has been to prohibit the display of any flags, signs, or banners by private parties on Turnpike Authority property. While we appreciate the desire of some New Jersey residents to express their patriotism in these turbulent times by displaying flags on Turnpike and Parkway overpasses, Turnpike Authority regulations do not allow it, and for good reason,” the statement said. – READ MORE

