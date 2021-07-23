New Jersey Hospital System Fires Employees Who Didn’t Get COVID-19 Vaccine

A hospital system in New Jersey says that it has fired six senior employees who didn’t comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

RWJBarnabas Health (RWJBH) said 2,979 staff members, or 99.7 percent, at the supervisor level and above have either been fully vaccinated or been approved for a medical or religious exemption or a deferral as of July 14.

“Regrettably, six staff at the supervisor level and above have not complied with the mandate and are no longer employees of RWJBH, per our policy,” the system said in a July 21 statement to news outlets.

The hospital company, the largest in New Jersey, announced the mandate in May.

The initial step was to require all workers at the supervisor level and above to be vaccinated by the end of June.

“As health care workers and as team members committed to providing a culture of safety, we have an obligation to do all we can to protect our patients and the communities we serve,” Barry Ostrowsky, RWJBarnabas president and CEO, said at the time. “As a health care leader in the state, we must set the precedent to always provide the safest environment and protect the residents of New Jersey.”- READ MORE

