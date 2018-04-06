New Jersey Governor Spent $13,000 in Taxpayer Funds to Install Door for Wife’s Office

New Jersey’s newly minted Democratic governor spent $13,000 of taxpayer funds to create an office for his wife, who has no constitutional role in state government, down the hall from his own.

Upon taking office in January, Phil Murphy’s administration initiated a series of refurbishment and redecoration projects to the governor’s office and residence costing taxpayers $27,000. Nearly half of the total, $13,000, was used to install a doorway in a conference room so it could serve as a private office for the first lady of New Jersey, according to nj.com.

The custodian of public records in Murphy’s office told NJ Advance Media that such expenditures were “standard” when a new administration takes office.

The disclosure of the expenditure has, nevertheless, renewed criticism that Murphy, a multi-millionaire former Goldman Sachs executive, is an elected official eager to spend. The criticism stems from the progressive agenda Murphy outlined while running for governor, an agenda his detractors said could only be financed through higher taxes. Murphy didn’t do anything to downplay the notion when he announced, shortly after being elected, he would accept the $175,000 salary provided for New Jersey’s chief executive. Initially, there was speculation Murphy would follow in the footsteps of another governor, fellow Democrat and Goldman Sachs executive Jon Corzine, who opted to acceptan annual salary of a single dollar while in office. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1