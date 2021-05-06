New Jersey Democratic Governor’s Approval Rating Dropped During The Pandemic

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s approval dropped 14% since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a Wednesday Monmouth University poll shows.

Murphy’s approval stands at 57%, according to the poll, down from 71% a year ago. Only six months out from reelection, however, just 48% of New Jersey voters said that he should be reelected, while 43% said it was time for someone new and 9% remained undecided.

His approval varies greatly among voters in different political parties, 88% approval from Democrats and 21% approval from Republicans, the poll shows. While 77% of Democrats want to see him reelected, just 15% of Republicans and 39% of Independents said the same.

NEW JERSEY POLL: Does @GovMurphy have any accomplishments to point to?

34% major (12% in Sept. 2019)

37% minor (42%)

25% none (36%) Major / Minor / None by PARTY

DEM 53% / 41% / 4%

IND 30% / 37% / 30%

REP 9% / 31% / 53%https://t.co/lLl2gFZ8t1 — MonmouthPoll (@MonmouthPoll) May 5, 2021

New Jersey is one of two states holding their gubernatorial elections this year. While Murphy is a favorite in the Democratic-leaning state, New Jersey has elected Republican governors in the past, including former two-term Gov. Chris Christie.

Murphy’s approval is slightly higher among his state’s voters than President Joe Biden’s, which stands at 55%. It is equal to the 57% of voters who approve of Sen. Cory Booker, and much higher than the 46% of voters who approve of Sen. Bob Menendez.

Monmouth surveyed 706 adults from April 29 to May 4. The poll has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.