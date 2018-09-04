New ‘Jack Ryan’ series blasted for pushing ‘masculine American heroism,’ ‘white male entitlement’

The new “Jack Ryan” action series that debuted Friday on Amazon Prime was resoundingly blasted in a rather angry Vanity Fair review for pushing “masculine American heroism,” “white male entitlement,” and a host of other celluloid sins against progressives who apparently know better.

At the heart of her critique, reviewer Sonia Saraiya is annoyed at the show’s unrelenting patriotism, noting that “you wish its team had worked harder to take the temperature of the world around us.”

Saraiya, first of all, hated that Ryan — an “unimpressive American man” — rescued Hanin from “her evil terrorist husband,” which “makes a glossy, gooey narrative of American generosity and valor.”

She further ripped the show, saying that “both its protagonist and its plot are based on the foundational, unquestioned notion that American-military might — the best-funded killing infrastructure in human history — is helping to save the world.”

"Its other primary story objective is proving that Jack Ryan deserves his white male entitlement — which indicates just how closely American myths of masculinity are intertwined with international dominance," Saraiya wrote. "From frame to frame, Jack Ryan is an astonishing case study in toxic narratives."